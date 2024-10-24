Lufax reinstated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies reinstated coverage of Lufax (LU) with a Hold rating and $3.20 price target The company reported Q3 results with revenue and earnings missing consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that amid uncertainties on macro headwinds, Lufax is making the transition to consumer finance. Jefferies believes more color is needed on the company’s path to profitability.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.