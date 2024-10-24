News & Insights

Lufax reinstated with a Hold at Jefferies

October 24, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Jefferies reinstated coverage of Lufax (LU) with a Hold rating and $3.20 price target The company reported Q3 results with revenue and earnings missing consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that amid uncertainties on macro headwinds, Lufax is making the transition to consumer finance. Jefferies believes more color is needed on the company’s path to profitability.

Read More on LU:

Stocks mentioned

