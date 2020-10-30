Lufax prices U.S. IPO shares at $13.50 -sources

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Lufax Holding Ltd LU.N, one of China's largest online wealth management platforms, on Friday priced shares in its U.S initial public offering at $13.50, valuing the offering at $2.36 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Lufax priced its IPO of 175 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at the top of the price range of $11.50 to $13.50 each.

The sources could not be named because the information was not yet made public.

Lufax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

