Lufax Holding scheduled to enter the Renaissance IPO ETF (ticker: IPO)

Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU), which provides a platform for retail loan facilitation and wealth management in China, raised $2.4 billion by offering 175 million ADSs at $13.50. At pricing, the company commanded a market value of $32.9 billion and qualifies for inclusion in the Renaissance IPO ETF effective Friday, November 6, 2020.



The Renaissance IPO ETF is designed to provide investors with efficient exposure to a portfolio of U.S.-listed newly public companies ahead of their inclusion in core equity portfolios. By tracking the rules-based Renaissance IPO Index designed by Renaissance Capital research to hold the largest, most liquid newly-listed U.S. IPOs, the Renaissance IPO ETF includes the most economically significant newly public companies. Sizable IPOs are added on a fast entry basis and the rest are added during scheduled quarterly reviews. Companies are removed two years after their initial trade date.



