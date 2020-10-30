Markets
Lufax Holding Prices IPO Of 175 Mln ADSs At US$13.50/ADS

(RTTNews) - Lufax Holding Ltd, a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 175 million American Depositary Shares at a price of US$13.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$2.3625 billion, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020, under the symbol "LU."

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 3.

The company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 26.25 million additional ADSs at US$13.50 per ADS.

