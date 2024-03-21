Lufax Holding Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) posted a fourth quarter net loss of RMB 832 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of RMB 806 million in the same period of 2022. Loss per ADS was RMB 1.48 compared to a loss of RMB 1.42.

Total income was RMB 6.86 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB 12.32 billion in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 44.3%. Net interest income was RMB 2.32 billion, down 46.8%.

On March 21, 2024, the board resolved to recommend the declaration and distribution of a special dividend out of the share premium account under the reserves of the company in the amount of $1.21 per ordinary share or $2.42 per ADS.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.