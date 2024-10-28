News & Insights

Lufax Holding Ltd Share Acquisition Boosts Control

October 28, 2024

Lufax Holding Ltd Class A (HK:6623) has released an update.

Lufax Holding Ltd has announced the closure of its cash offer process, with the Joint Offerors now holding approximately 56.82% of the company’s shares. Despite the offer, there was minimal acceptance from shareholders, with only 0.01% of Lufax’s total issued shares tendered under the US Offer. The acquisition marks a significant shift in Lufax’s shareholder structure, enhancing the Joint Offerors’ controlling stake.

