Lufax Holding Ltd Share Acquisition Boosts Control

Lufax Holding Ltd has announced the closure of its cash offer process, with the Joint Offerors now holding approximately 56.82% of the company’s shares. Despite the offer, there was minimal acceptance from shareholders, with only 0.01% of Lufax’s total issued shares tendered under the US Offer. The acquisition marks a significant shift in Lufax’s shareholder structure, enhancing the Joint Offerors’ controlling stake.

