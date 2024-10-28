Lufax Holding Ltd Faces Acquisition Bid from Major Investors

Lufax Holding Ltd Class A (HK:6623) has released an update.

Lufax Holding Ltd has announced an overseas regulatory development involving a cash tender offer by An Ke Technology Company Limited and China Ping An Insurance Overseas Holdings Limited to acquire all outstanding shares and ADSs, excluding those owned by the Offerors and their affiliates. This move is part of a strategic acquisition effort, reflecting active interest in Lufax’s equity from major financial entities.

