Lufax Holding Ltd - Depositary Receipt (LU) Price Target Increased by 13.44% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for Lufax Holding Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LU) has been revised to $3.21 / share. This is an increase of 13.44% from the prior estimate of $2.83 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.12 to a high of $4.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.93% from the latest reported closing price of $1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lufax Holding Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 27.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU is 0.31%, an increase of 55.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 92,716K shares. The put/call ratio of LU is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yunqi Capital holds 10,950K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,702K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 66.06% over the last quarter.

Alpine Investment Management holds 8,106K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares , representing an increase of 47.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,946K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 44.19% over the last quarter.

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