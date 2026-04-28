Lufax Holding Ltd - Depositary Receipt (LU) Price Target Decreased by 11.85% to 2.83

The average one-year price target for Lufax Holding Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LU) has been revised to $2.83 / share. This is a decrease of 11.85% from the prior estimate of $3.21 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.05 to a high of $4.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.06% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lufax Holding Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 32.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU is 0.84%, an increase of 31.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.56% to 83,102K shares. The put/call ratio of LU is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yunqi Capital holds 10,950K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Alpine Investment Management holds 8,106K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares , representing an increase of 47.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,943K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,407K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,723K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,353K shares , representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 45.78% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,802K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 35.97% over the last quarter.

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