Lufax Holding Ltd Announces Leadership Changes

Lufax Holding Ltd Class A (HK:6623) has released an update.
Lufax Holding Ltd has announced significant changes in its board of directors, with the retirement of Co-CEO Gregory Dean Gibb and the resignations of directors Yuqiang Huang and Xudong Zhang, effective November 22, 2024. The company has appointed Alston Peiqing Zhu as an executive director and Shibang Guo and Hui Liu as non-executive directors. These leadership changes mark a new chapter for Lufax as it continues to navigate the financial markets.
