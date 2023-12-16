Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (LU) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 5.33

The average one-year price target for Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:LU) has been revised to 5.33 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of 1.33 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.64 to a high of 8.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.11% from the latest reported closing price of 3.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 445,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Krane Funds Advisors holds 31,020K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,199K shares, representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 34.16% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 28,948K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,302K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 28.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 24,878K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,189K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 18,417K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,086K shares, representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Yunqi Capital holds 15,359K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,896K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Lufax Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.