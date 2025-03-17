LUFAX HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $LU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LUFAX HOLDING ($LU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $803,842,477 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.

LUFAX HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of LUFAX HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUFAX HOLDING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.155.

Here are some recent targets:

Judy Zhang from Citigroup set a target price of $3.13 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Emma Xu from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $3.18 on 10/21/2024

