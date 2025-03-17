LUFAX HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $LU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LUFAX HOLDING ($LU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $803,842,477 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.
LUFAX HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of LUFAX HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIGER PACIFIC CAPITAL LP added 3,936,662 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,408,622
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH removed 2,921,408 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,982,165
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,297,647 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,491,376
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP added 2,274,530 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,436,126
- NORGES BANK added 1,766,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,220,837
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,140,634 shares (+747.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,726,115
- E FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. removed 1,118,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,673,157
LUFAX HOLDING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.155.
Here are some recent targets:
- Judy Zhang from Citigroup set a target price of $3.13 on 10/22/2024
- Emma Xu from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $3.18 on 10/21/2024
