Lufax Holding AGM Concludes with Key Approvals

Lufax Holding Ltd, a Cayman Islands-incorporated financial services company, has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the audited financial statements, a special dividend payment, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. The decisions, including the approval of a special dividend of US$1.21 per share, reflect strong investor confidence in the company’s governance and financial health.

