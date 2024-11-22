News & Insights

Lufax Co-CEO Gregory Dean Gibb Steps Down

November 22, 2024 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lufax Holding Ltd. (LU), a Chinese financial services firm, Friday announced that its Executive Director and Co-CEO Gregory Dean Gibb has retired to focus on personal matters, effective from November 22.

Further, the Board has appointed Shibang Guo and Hui Liu as non-executive directors. In addition, CFO Alston Peiqing Zhu will be appointed as an executive director.

Non-Executive Director Yuqiang Huang and Independent Non-Executive Director Xudong Zhang have also served their resignations due to changes in their personal work arrangements. The Board changes are effective from November 22.

Thursday, LU had closed 2.90% lesser at $2.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market, LU is now trading at $2.32, down 0.85%.

