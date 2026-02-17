Markets

Lufax CEO Yong Suk Cho To Step Down, Co-CEO Xiang Ji Named Replacement; Stock Up In Pre-market

February 17, 2026 — 07:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), a Chinese financial services enabler for small business owners, Tuesday announced that its CEO Yong Suk Cho will step down from his role when his contract expires on March 31, due to family and personal reasons.

Xiang Ji the current Co-Chief Executive Officer will replace him, effective April 1.

Ji has nearly 20 years of cross-industry work experience in retail credit, risk management and investment management. He has held senior positions in several subsidiaries of the Group, including the chairman and legal representative of Ping An Rongyi Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd., and Jinjiong Technology Service Co., Ltd.

In pre-market activity, LU shares were trading at $2.92, up 8.39% on the New York Stock Exchange.

