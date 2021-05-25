Lufax buyback boosts case for direct listings

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Returning unneeded funds to shareholders is generally a good idea. Doing so shortly after raising capital in an initial public offering, however, suggests something is amiss. The decision by $31 billion Chinese financial technology company Lufax to buy back some the same stock it sold to new investors seven months ago speaks to equity issuance problems and lifts the case for direct listings.

Ping An Insurance-backed Lufax, which specialises in facilitating small business loans, said on Monday it would repurchase as much as $300 million of shares. They have been trading at a limp 14 times expected earnings for the coming year since last October’s New York IPO, despite solid financial performance and perkier management forecasts.

Lufax is only the latest to swiftly reverse capital-market gears. Boutique investment bank China Renaissance announced a share buyback only a month after its messy October 2018 market debut. Chinese microlender Qudian did something similar.

The Lufax case is also curious because its prospectus suggested that raising money was not even the primary objective. With $2 billion of cash on hand, Lufax led with the idea that it wanted a currency to help retain employees and make it easier for existing backers to exit when ready. That sounds like a candidate for a direct listing, where the price is determined by orders to the stock exchange and funds are not typically raised. Spotify and Slack both tried the cheaper and quicker approach to useful effect.

It’s not a fail-safe option. Website hosting service Squarespace, valued at $10 billion in March, lost a third of its value last week after a direct listing. The format also could work better for companies with strong brand recognition since underwriters aren’t doing the introductory work associated with IPOs. That might have been tricky for Lufax, whose $2.4 billion stock sale was overshadowed by rival fintech Ant before its $35 billion deal imploded.

As with all things investing, timing is a factor. And fledgling direct listings are gathering momentum, with U.S. regulators moving ahead with plans to allow companies to raise funds with them too. As other companies contemplate options for going public, it’s worth considering the consequences of the clumsy turnabout at Lufax.

