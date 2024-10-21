Lufax Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results Amid Takeover Talks

Lufax Holding Ltd Class A (HK:6623) has released an update.

Lufax Holding Ltd has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, prepared in line with international reporting standards. PricewaterhouseCoopers and Anglo Chinese Corporate Finance have reviewed the results to ensure they align with the company’s usual accounting practices. These results come amidst ongoing takeover discussions, adding an extra layer of scrutiny to the financial forecast.

