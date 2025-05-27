Luda Technology Group Limited Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

Luda Technology Group has filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, offering audited financial statement access to shareholders.

Luda Technology Group Limited, a manufacturer and trader of stainless and carbon steel products, has announced the completion and filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of April 30, 2025. The company, which has over 20 years of operational history and is headquartered in Hong Kong with a manufacturing base in Taian City, China, has made its audited financial statements available to shareholders upon request. Luda Technology, originally established in 2004, has expanded its business to include a wide range of steel products and serves a global customer base in various industries, including petrochemical and manufacturing. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website.

Hong Kong, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luda Technology Group Limited (the “Company” or “Luda Technology”),



(NYSE: LUD)



, a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products, today announced that on April 30, 2025, it completed and filed the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").







Availability of Audited Financial Statements







Further information may be obtained from the Company’s web site at



ir.ludahk.com



. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by submitting a request on the Company’s website.







About Luda Technology Group Limited







We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products. Our history began with Luda Development Limited, which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company’s business expanded further upstream when Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-owned factory in China. We have established an operation history of over 20 years. We are principally engaged in (i) the manufacture and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products, and (ii) trading of steel pipes, valves, and other steel tubing products. We are headquartered in Hong Kong with manufacturing base in Taian City, Shandong Province of the PRC. Our sales network comprises customers from China, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia (excluding China) and North America and our customers comprise manufacturers and traders from the chemical, petrochemical, maritime and manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit



https://www.ludahk.com/en



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Luda Technology Group Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







For more information, please contact:









Luda Technology Group Limited Investor Relations Contact:







Unit H, 13/F, Kaiser Estate Phase 2,





47-53 Man Yue Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon,





Hong Kong SAR, China





Phone: (+852) 2994 8774





Email:



ir@ludahk.com





