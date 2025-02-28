Luda Technology Group Limited Completes Initial Public Offering, Raising $10 Million

Luda Technology Group Limited closed a $10 million IPO, offering 2.5 million shares at $4 each on NYSE American.

Luda Technology Group Limited, a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings, announced the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), issuing 2,500,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 each, generating total gross proceeds of $10 million. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on February 27, 2025, under the ticker symbol "LUD." Revere Securities LLC served as the primary underwriter, with Pacific Century Securities, LLC as the co-manager. This offering was conducted under a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and potential investors are urged to read the prospectus for more details. Established in 2004, Luda operates primarily in Hong Kong and China and has a diverse customer base across various industries worldwide.

Potential Positives

Luda Technology Group Limited successfully closed its initial public offering, raising gross proceeds of US$10.0 million, which can be used for business expansion and other strategic initiatives.

The Company's shares began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "LUD," enhancing its visibility and accessibility to a broader range of investors.

With over 20 years of operational history and a diverse sales network reaching various regions globally, Luda Technology Group is positioned to leverage its industry experience and reputation post-IPO.

Potential Negatives

The initial public offering (IPO) raised only $10 million, which may be seen as relatively low for a company looking to establish itself in the public market, potentially indicating a lack of investor confidence or high valuation concerns.

The press release emphasizes the uncertainties associated with the offering, including potential market conditions and risks detailed in the preliminary prospectus, which may alarm potential investors.

The extensive use of legal disclaimers may suggest a cautious approach towards the offering, which could be interpreted as the company not fully assuring investors about upcoming performance or market conditions.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Luda Technology Group's recent IPO?

Luda Technology Group's IPO aims to raise capital, allowing the company to expand its operations and market presence.

How many shares were offered in the IPO?

A total of 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares were offered in Luda Technology Group's IPO.

What is the stock symbol for Luda Technology Group?

The stock symbol for Luda Technology Group on the NYSE American is "LUD".

Who acted as underwriters for the IPO?

Revere Securities LLC was the primary underwriter, with Pacific Century Securities, LLC serving as the co-manager.

Where can investors access the final prospectus?

Investors can obtain the final prospectus from Revere Securities, Pacific Century Securities, or the SEC’s website.

Hong Kong, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luda Technology Group Limited (“



LUD



” or the “



Company



”), a leading manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products with an operation history of over 20 years, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of an aggregate 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares (



“the





Offering



”) at a price of $4.00 per share (



“the





Offering Price



”) to the public, for a total gross proceeds of US$10.0 million to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.





The shares began trading on the NYSE American on February 27, 2025, under the symbol "



LUD



".





Revere Securities LLC (“



Revere



”), a full-service broker/dealer, acted as the primary underwriter for the Offering. Pacific Century Securities, LLC (“



PCS



”), a full-service broker/dealer, acted as the co-manager for the Offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP, CLKW Lawyers LLP in association with Michael Li & Co., China Commercial Law Firm and Conyers Dill & Pearman are acting as U.S., Hong Kong, PRC and Cayman Islands legal counsels to the Company, respectively. ZH CPA, LLC is acting as the reporting accountants of the Company. VCL Law LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsels to Revere and PCS for the Offering.





The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-283680), as amended, previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”) on February 26, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the registration statement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from Revere Securities LLC, 560 Lexington Ave 16th floor, New York, NY, 10022, by phone at +1 212 688 2350 or by email at



syndicate@reveresecurities.com



or Pacific Century Securities, LLC, 60-20 Woodside Avenue Ste 211, Queens, NY 11377, by phone at +1 212 970 8868 or by email at



info@pcsecurities.us



. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Luda Technology Group Limited







We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products. Our history began with Luda HK which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company’s business expanded further upstream when Luda PRC was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-owned factory in China. We have established an operation history of over 20 years. We are principally engaged in (i) the manufacture and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products; and (ii) trading of steel pipes, valves, and other steel tubing products. We are headquartered in Hong Kong with manufacturing base in Taian City, Shandong Province of the PRC. Our sales network comprises customers from China, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia (excluding China) and North America and our customers comprise manufacturers and traders from the chemical, petrochemical, maritime and manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit



https://www.ludahk.com/en









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Luda Technology Group Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







For more information, please contact:









Luda Technology Group Limited Investor Relations Contact:







Unit H, 13/F, Kaiser Estate Phase 2,





47-53 Man Yue Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon,





Hong Kong SAR, China





Phone: (+852) 2994 8774





Email:



ir@ludahk.com













Underwriters Inquiries:







Revere Securities LLC





560 Lexington Ave 16th floor, New York, NY, 10022





Phone: +1 212 688 2350





Email:



syndicate@reveresecurities.com







Pacific Century Securities, LLC





Francis Ong, CEO – Investment Banking





60-20 Woodside Avenue Ste 211, Queens, NY 11377





Phone: +1 212 970 8868





Email:



info@pcsecurities.us





