Markets
LUCK

Lucky Strike Entertainment Q4 Loss Widens, But Revenue Increases

August 28, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (LUCK) Thursday reported net loss of $74.71 million for the fourth quarter, higher than $62.18 million loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher income tax expense.

The company recorded income tax expense of $54.40 million compared with benefit of $30.04 million in the prior year.

Operating income was $15.18 million compared with operating loss of $34.26 million last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 6.1% to $301.18 million from $283.87 million in the previous year. Same-store revenue decreased 4.1%

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.26 billion - $1.31 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LUCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.