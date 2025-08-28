Lucky Strike Entertainment Q4 Loss Widens, But Revenue Increases

(RTTNews) - Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (LUCK) Thursday reported net loss of $74.71 million for the fourth quarter, higher than $62.18 million loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher income tax expense.

The company recorded income tax expense of $54.40 million compared with benefit of $30.04 million in the prior year.

Operating income was $15.18 million compared with operating loss of $34.26 million last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 6.1% to $301.18 million from $283.87 million in the previous year. Same-store revenue decreased 4.1%

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.26 billion - $1.31 billion.

