Is Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK). LUCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LUCK has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.

Finally, investors should note that LUCK has a P/CF ratio of 9.45. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.51. Within the past 12 months, LUCK's P/CF has been as high as 27.23 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 9.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lucky Strike Entertainment's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LUCK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

