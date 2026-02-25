Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Price Target Decreased by 12.17% to 12.01

The average one-year price target for Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) has been revised to $12.01 / share. This is a decrease of 12.17% from the prior estimate of $13.68 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.68% from the latest reported closing price of $8.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucky Strike Entertainment. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 23.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUCK is 0.35%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.93% to 73,701K shares. The put/call ratio of LUCK is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 80.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,911K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUCK by 17.03% over the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 850K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUCK by 14.56% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 825K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 613K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUCK by 35.82% over the last quarter.

