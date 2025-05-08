Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (LUCK) revealed earnings for third quarter of $41.26 million

The company's bottom line came in at $41.26 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $20.06 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $339.882 million from $337.670 million last year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

