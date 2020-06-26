Luckin shares to be delisted on Monday

June 26 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O said on Friday Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be delisted at the open on Monday.

Luckin's shares, which have lost more than 85% of their value since the company announced an internal investigation of some employees fabricating sales, tumbled 25% in trading before the bell.

The Chinese company received a second de-listing notice from Nasdaq earlier this week after it failed to file its annual report.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

