US Markets
LK

Luckin gets another de-listing notice from Nasdaq

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Luckin Coffee Inc disclosed on Tuesday it received a de-listing notice from the Nasdaq Inc last week after the Chinese coffee chain failed to file its annual report.

June 23 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O disclosed on Tuesday it received a de-listing notice from the Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O last week after the Chinese coffee chain failed to file its annual report.

The company said in a regulatory filing it has not been able to file the report due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and as it awaits for the result of an internal investigation on an executive fabricating annual sales. (https://bit.ly/3fQOMsZ)

The U.S. stock exchange had in May issued a notice to Luckin, citing concerns raised by the fabricated transactions and the company's failure to disclose material information.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LK NDAQ

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular