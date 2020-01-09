Luckin Coffee’s Success Is Great News for Starbucks Shareholders 

Since Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:) went public in May 2019, LK stock is up 103.8% through Jan. 8. If you bought some of its IPO shares and are still holding, thatÃ¢ÂÂs quite a return.ÃÂ

Quite honestly, I did not see this coming. While IÃ¢ÂÂve been burned in the past by being overly skeptical of new IPOs, Luckin was one of my worst calls of 2019.ÃÂ

In September, I called Luckin one of the , suggesting that the fast-growing allure of China for North American investors was going to come back to haunt them. In the case of Luckin, so far that hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been the case.ÃÂ

Less than a month later, I included Luckin in a list of .ÃÂ Thank god I donÃ¢ÂÂt make a living shorting stocks. IÃ¢ÂÂm much better at recommending stocks that I think will do well than I am those I think will do poorly.ÃÂ

Needless to say, the Luckin story has been a good learning exercise for me. ItÃ¢ÂÂs taught me that sometimes the story is just as they say it is. Sometimes itÃ¢ÂÂs not too good to be true. LuckinÃ¢ÂÂs success in 2019 also doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean the coffee chainÃ¢ÂÂs best days are behind it.ÃÂ

And thatÃ¢ÂÂs great news for Starbucks (NASDAQ:) shareholders. HereÃ¢ÂÂs why.ÃÂ

ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs Coffee Market

One of the biggest concerns I had about LuckinÃ¢ÂÂs tremendous growth is that a tea-drinking nation like China couldnÃ¢ÂÂt support all of the stores that both companies were opening. Add in other international participants such as Restaurant Brands InternationalÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) and DunkinÃ¢ÂÂ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and you had a recipe for disaster.ÃÂ

Or so I thought.ÃÂ

Despite the fact that in 2014 according to The Atlantic, coffee-industry participants knew there was a great deal of potential for coffee.

Ã¢ÂÂIn 2006, there were very few multinational chains that were present. It was very outside a Western hotel or Western area,Ã¢ÂÂ Coffee trade expert Andrew Hetzel told US-China Today in June. Ã¢ÂÂ[Today] you have representation from many large multinational chains Ã¢ÂÂ as you have seen, last week [referring to the opening of ShanghaiÃ¢ÂÂs Starbucks Reserve], Starbucks is expanding at a blistering pace.Ã¢ÂÂ

Clearly, so too, did Luckin founder and CEO Qian Zhiya.ÃÂ

In late December, research firm Thinknum Alternative Data suggested that Luckin finished the year with approximately in China than Starbucks. The chain also has plenty more on the way.ÃÂ ÃÂ

Not only is China supporting more than 8,400 locations between the two companies, but Luckin recently announced that it is that will serve hot beverages and snacks to a Chinese population on the go.ÃÂ

When will it end? Not for a long time.

According to the The Atlantic, people are buying coffee in China despite it being relatively expensive because it allows them to . ItÃ¢ÂÂs become a status symbol, unlike tea, which is more of a staple.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂChinaÃ¢ÂÂs 400 million millennials are the top target for these chains,Ã¢ÂÂ US-China Today contributor Rebecca Harbeck stated. Ã¢ÂÂAs Hetzel puts [it], many want to manifest their membership in the coffee-sipping middle class. Through incorporating coffee into their day-to-day, Chinese individuals have been able to adopt aspects of Western culture. In the upcoming years, coffee chains will continue to vie for market dominance.Ã¢ÂÂ

The Bottom Line on LK Stock

InvestorPlaceÃ¢ÂÂs Luke Lango recently stated he thought in 2020, almost $10 higher than where itÃ¢ÂÂs currently trading.ÃÂ

His rationale being that LuckinÃ¢ÂÂs earnings per share could hit $4.50 by 2025. Based on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16x and a 10% discount rate, that puts its 2020 price target right around $50.

In many ways, the Chinese coffee market reminds me of the cannabis industry. Plenty of potential but execution remains critical to its success.

That said, the rise of the coffee shop in China has got to be good news for shareholders of Starbucks, because it suggests the company wasnÃ¢ÂÂt crazy to focus so much of its growth on one country.ÃÂ

In 2020, I plan to give Luckin far more credit. I just hope it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt disappoint.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ

