Luckin Coffee's (LK) alleged financial fraud and decline from an investor favorite to a penny stock is only the tip of the iceberg for the generally poor performance and Western investor skepticism of Chinese IPOs.
The latest in a series of setbacks
Even before the specter of accounting fraud and Covid-19 outbreak, Chinese IPOs struggled. At year-end, 2019’s Chinese issuers averaged a -16% return, with only 25% trading above issue, compared to a 31% return for the year’s other deals, with 64% above issue. The trend continued in the 1Q20, when all seven Chinese IPOs finished the quarter negative...
For the full article, and to screen for Chinese IPOs, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.
The article Luckin Coffee’s financial scandal brews more trouble for Chinese IPOs originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryLK
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Hot blooded: Keros Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $16, the high end of the range
- TGI Fridays will no longer become a public company as Allegro Merger ends acquisition
- Nasdaq’s Head of Healthcare Listings on the State of IPOs During the Coronavirus Pandemic
- US IPO Week Ahead: Another biotech plans to take on the IPO market