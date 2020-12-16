Luckin Coffee To Pay $180 Mln To Settle Accounting Fraud Charges : SEC

(RTTNews) - Luckin Coffee Inc agreed to pay a $180 million penalty to settle a U.S. regulator's allegations that the China-based Coffee company misstated its revenue, expenses, and net operating loss in an effort to falsely appear to achieve rapid growth and increased profitability and to meet the company's earnings estimates.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's complaint alleges that, from at least April 2019 through January 2020, Luckin intentionally fabricated more than $300 million in retail sales by using related parties to create false sales transactions through three separate purchasing schemes.

According to the complaint, certain Luckin employees attempted to conceal the fraud by inflating the company's expenses by more than $190 million, creating a fake operations database, and altering accounting and bank records to reflect the false sales.

The complaint also alleged that the company intentionally and materially overstated its reported revenue and expenses and materially understated its net loss in its publicly disclosed financial statements in 2019.

Luckin allegedly materially overstated its reported revenue by approximately 28% for the period ending June 30, 2019, and by 45% for the period ending September 30, 2019, in its publicly disclosed financial statements.

The SEC complaint alleged that during the period of the fraud, Luckin raised more than $864 million from debt and equity investors.

The SEC said that Luckin's misconduct was discovered in the course of the annual external audit of the company's financial statements. Then, the company reported the matter to and cooperated with SEC staff, initiated an internal investigation, terminated certain personnel, and added internal accounting controls.

