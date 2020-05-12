US Markets
Luckin Coffee terminates CEO, COO amid accounting probe

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Luckin Coffee Inc has fired its chief executive and chief operating officers following an internal probe on fabrication of annual sales numbers, the Chinese coffee chain said https://bit.ly/3cD4jLC in a filing on Tuesday.

The company has appointed Jinyi Guo, a board director and a senior vice president, as its acting chief executive officer.

