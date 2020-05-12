Luckin Coffee terminates CEO, COO amid accounting probe

May 12 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O has fired its chief executive and chief operating officers following an internal probe on fabrication of annual sales numbers, the Chinese coffee chain said in a filing on Tuesday.

The company has appointed Jinyi Guo, a board director and a senior vice president, as its acting chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

