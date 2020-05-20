US Markets
Luckin Coffee shares slump after trading hiatus

Noor Zainab Hussain
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O fell 35% in premarket trade on Wednesday, as they resumed trading after more than a month's halt and a day after the Chinese coffee chain said it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq NDAQ.O.

