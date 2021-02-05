Luckin Coffee seeks bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15 in U.S.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee said on Friday it is seeking protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to facilitate the company's restructuring of its financial obligations. (https://refini.tv/3rpAQMe)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

