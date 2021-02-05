US Markets

Luckin Coffee seeks bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15 in U.S.

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Luckin Coffee said on Friday it is seeking protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to facilitate the company's restructuring of its financial obligations.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

