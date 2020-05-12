US Markets
Luckin Coffee sacks CEO, COO following accounting probe

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc fired its chief executive and chief operating officers following an internal probe on fabrication of annual sales numbers, the company said https://bit.ly/3cD4jLC in a filing on Tuesday.

May 12 (Reuters) - Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O fired its chief executive and chief operating officers following an internal probe on fabrication of annual sales numbers, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Jinyi Guo, a board director and a senior vice president, will take the top job on an interim basis.

Jenny Zhiya Qian and Jian Liu, who were CEO and COO respectively, will also leave the board.

Luckin, a major rival to Starbucks SBUX.O in China, revealed in April that much of its 2019 sales of about 2.2 billion yuan ($310.77 million) were fabricated by its COO and other employees, who had been suspended while the company carried out its investigation.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and China's State Administration for Market Regulation are also investigating the company.

Luckin said on Tuesday it has been cooperating with and responding to inquiries from the regulatory agencies.

