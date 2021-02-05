Markets

Luckin Coffee Reports Filing Of Chapter 15 Petition - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Luckin Coffee Inc. said Joint Provisional Liquidators, Alexander Lawson of Alvarez & Marsal Cayman Islands Limited and Wing Sze Tiffany Wong of Alvarez & Marsal Asia Limited, filed a Chapter 15 Petition with U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Luckin Coffee noted that the filing of the Chapter 15 Petition is not expected to materially impact the company's day-to-day operations.

Luckin Coffee said it is negotiating with stakeholders regarding the restructuring of the company's financial obligations, to strengthen balance sheet and enable it to emerge from the Cayman Proceeding as a going concern.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More