Luckin Coffee Reports Filing Of Chapter 15 Petition - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Luckin Coffee Inc. said Joint Provisional Liquidators, Alexander Lawson of Alvarez & Marsal Cayman Islands Limited and Wing Sze Tiffany Wong of Alvarez & Marsal Asia Limited, filed a Chapter 15 Petition with U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Luckin Coffee noted that the filing of the Chapter 15 Petition is not expected to materially impact the company's day-to-day operations.

Luckin Coffee said it is negotiating with stakeholders regarding the restructuring of the company's financial obligations, to strengthen balance sheet and enable it to emerge from the Cayman Proceeding as a going concern.

