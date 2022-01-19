Luckin Coffee plans to relist in U.S. two years after accounting fraud - FT

Luckin Coffee is looking to relist its shares in the United States nearly two years after an accounting scandal, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/f8327af5-5203-44fd-acc7-267c7b475fa7 on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The company was delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange in June 2020 after the Chinese coffee chain fabricated more than $300 million of its sales.

Luckin Coffee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

