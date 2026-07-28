Is Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Luckin Coffee (LKNCY). LKNCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is LKNCY's P/B ratio of 5.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LKNCY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.29. Within the past 52 weeks, LKNCY's P/B has been as high as 6.43 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 5.38.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LKNCY has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LKNCY has a P/CF ratio of 17.47. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. LKNCY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.38. Over the past 52 weeks, LKNCY's P/CF has been as high as 20.22 and as low as 10.58, with a median of 16.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Luckin Coffee's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LKNCY is an impressive value stock right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.