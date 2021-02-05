Luckin Coffee Goes Bankrupt With Chapter 15 Filing

Delisted from American stock exchanges during the summer of 2020 and racked with corruption scandals involving its succession of CEOs, Chinese coffee company Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) made the headlines yet again today, this time by filing for Chapter 15 bankruptcy. The Associated Press reports the company will keep its physical locations open during the bankruptcy process as it seeks to restructure itself into a viable business.

Luckin filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy because this is the type available for foreign companies operating in the United States. A little more than a month ago, the company agreed to pay a $180 million fine after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused it of allegedly adding $300 million in nonexistent sales to its balance sheet in 2019 and into early 2020. The company, also fined by the Chinese government, agreed to pay the SEC fine without admitting to the charges.

Image source: Getty Images.

Luckin's revenue appears to be growing steadily year over year, with revenue soaring 18.1%, 49.9%, and 35.8% in the quarters ending in March, June, and September 2020, respectively. This amount is far below the 300% to 500% growth the company reported before the SEC accusations but seemingly proves the company's mix of self-run locations and franchises can turn a genuine profit.

Meanwhile, as Luckin's shares tumble over 46% since market open, rival coffee chain Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is trading up approximately 3.5% today. News of Luckin's continued troubles may be feeding Starbucks' gains, but the latter also received a thumbs-up from Gordon Haskett today. The analysis firm upgraded its rating to buy and its price target from $100 to $120, and said Starbucks should gain considerably from "increasingly aggressive pursuit of competitive advantages across digital, delivery, convenience, customer loyalty and labor force stability."

10 stocks we like better than Luckin Coffee Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Luckin Coffee Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Luckin Coffee Inc. and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.