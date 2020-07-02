Luckin Coffee fails to get board approval to oust chairman

July 2 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O said on Thursday a proposal to remove Charles Zhengyao Lu as chairman of the embattled coffee chain's board did not get the number of necessary votes from directors to pass.

