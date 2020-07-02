US Markets
Luckin Coffee fails to get board approval to oust chairman

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Luckin Coffee Inc said on Thursday a proposal to remove Charles Zhengyao Lu as chairman of the embattled coffee chain's board did not get the number of necessary votes from directors to pass.

