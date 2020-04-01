Luckin Coffee Emerges as a Bet on China’s Economic Resurgence

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: This story was written prior to the news that Luckin Coffee allegedly fabricated its sales. Given these allegations, all investors should approach this stock with great caution.]

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) is the fastest-growing name in coffee in China. As LK stock struggles this year, coffee is a cyclical business. When consumers feel good about the economy, they’re willing to indulge their caffeine habit, perhaps even paying up to do so.

When it appears economic contraction is afoot, consumers rein in spending. An easy way to do that is to nix the daily coffeehouse visit.

American investors’ experience with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) confirms as much. The stock typically performs well as the economy expands, but consumer cyclicals usually aren’t the place during crises.

The Chinese consumer is being pinched by the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, the MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index is off about 10.30%, while LK stock is more than three times as bad with a March loss of 35.29%.

Given the state of affairs in the world today, it would be easy to dismiss a consumer cyclical company that derives all of its revenue in China. But with Luckin knocking on the door of profitability, investors shouldn’t be hasty in glossing over this name.

China Risk and Reward

Let’s be honest: the Chinese Communist Party is controversial to those of us in the West. That’s to put things delicately, but Beijing is proactive in protecting the economy. That much was on display on March 30 when the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut its reverse repo rate to 2.2% from 2.4%. That move came along with the central bank pumping $7 billion into money markets.

More easing is widely expected, if not needed. How do central bank policy and coffeehouses intersect? Again, use the example of Starbucks in the U.S. In order for “regular” folks to allocate $20, $30 or more per week to have indulgences, they need to feel confident about the economy, secure in their jobs, and that financial markets are firm. Whether or not they are consistently effective is up for debate, but central banks play a part in fostering that confidence.

Said differently, it’s not a stretch to say that essentially the entire world knows that China’s first and second-quarter GDP numbers are going to be abysmal. Even the fudging Beijing is accused of engaging in won’t save those figures. However, some assistance from the PBOC can potentially assuage consumers in the aftermath of the coronavirus, sending them back to Luckin stores in the process.

Another factor to consider is China’s ongoing shift to a consumption-driven economy. Part of that equation includes the rise of smaller cities, which jibes with Luckin’s plans to open thousands of new stores in its home country.

“In particular, the accelerated rise of smaller cities will make a key contribution to growth: during the next two decades, the dozens of cities with current populations of less than 1.5 million will contribute 40 percent of the total increase in urban GDP,” according to McKinsey.

Bottom Line on LK Stock

LK stock isn’t a risk-free bet. Trading at nearly 13x sales, the stock isn’t cheap. It’s actually expensive compared to larger, steadier (though not directly comparable) Chinese consumer discretionary names such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

Additionally, it could take some time for the Luckin rebound story to unfold in earnest – perhaps most or all of the second quarter. However, when that story is embraced, Lukcin could offer investors an epic second-half rally.

Todd Shriber has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014. As of this writing, he did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.

