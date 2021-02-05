Luckin Coffee Bankruptcy: What Happens Next for the Embattled Chain and LKNCY Stock?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) is continuing its soap opera performance and is now filing for bankruptcy.

The dishonored Chinese coffee chain is filing for bankruptcy but doesn’t plan to shut down its business. Instead, the chain will keep stores open and continue normal operations throughout the process.

Luckin Coffee has the following to say about the bankruptcy in a news release.

“The Company is negotiating with its stakeholders regarding the restructuring of the Company’s financial obligations, to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and enable it to emerge from the Cayman Proceeding as a going concern, for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Luckin Coffee has had its fair share of trouble recently. The company’s stock was recently kicked off the Nasdaq Exchange after claims of fraud were made against it. These same claims also saw several top executives of the company step down and face criminal charges.

LKNCY stock was down 36.8% as of Friday morning.

