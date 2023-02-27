Markets
LHDX

Lucira Health Spikes After FDA Authorizes COVID-19, Flu Molecular Test

February 27, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) shares are surging on Monday morning trade after the company announced FDA authorization for its Lucira COVID-19 and flu molecular nucleic acid amplification at-home combination test.

The medical biotechnology company said Lucira is the first self-diagnose flu at home and results could be delivered in 30 minutes.

The company also said it regrets the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing days before the FDA authorization and is seeking a strategic or financial partner for the resumption of manufacturing and development of additional home diagnostic products.

Currently, shares are at $0.60, up 334.85 percent from the previous close of 0.14 on a volume of 133,913,588.

