When the EV pioneer and U.S. market leader, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its quarterly decline in deliveries since 2020, hell of concerns broke lose. If Tesla came short of expectations, what can be expected of others and especially, startups who are already operating on thin ice.

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.