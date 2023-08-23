Lucid's (LCID) Price Cut Gets Upbeat Response From Customers

Per Lucid Group, Inc.’s LCID CEO, Peter Rawlinson, price cuts earlier this month have been well received by customers. Following the price cut trend initiated by Tesla earlier this year, Lucid slashed the price of its Air EV by up to $12,400.



The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is offering a Pure Summer Event that features special lease and financing deals on the Lucid Air Pure AWD and available Touring and Grand Touring models. The promotion runs through Aug 31, 2023.



With a new listing price of $82,400, down from $87,400, purchasers can save $5,000 on a Lucid Air Pure. It is also offering a lease deal that includes $749 per month for 36 months, with $7,699 due at signing. The Air Pure lease model price is $83,900, including destination. The Air Touring model is available for $95,000 or a lease deal of $1,149 per month for 36 months, with $9,814 due at signing. The total lease price is $112,400, including destination.



The 1,050 hp Grand Touring Performance with 516 miles EPA estimated range is on sale for $125,600 or available at a lease deal of $1,399 per month with $10,899 due at signing. Both the Touring and Grand Touring are $12,000 off.



Rawlinson told Yahoo Finance that the company has seen an uptick in sales and increased interest in the brand post-promotional pricing.



Lucid’s EVs do not qualify for the $7,500 tax credit because of their prices, but they do qualify for the credit through leasing. The EV maker slashed prices after deliveries fell for the second straight quarter in the last reported quarter.



Lucid has several big launches lined up. It claims that the 1,200 hp Air Sapphire will be available soon. The ultra-high-performance EV starts at $249,000. Lucid offered test drives around the Monterey Peninsula to build brand awareness for the upcoming launch.



Per Rawlinson, Gravity, Lucid’s first electric SUV, is on track for its official launch. Lucid has nearly 30 three-row Gravity SUV prototypes rolling around. Prices are expected to be above $100,000.



The EV maker did not reveal delivery details, so it is not certain how well the price cut is contributing to demand yet.

