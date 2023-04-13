Lucid's first-quarter vehicle production, deliveries fall sequentially

Adds details, shares

April 13 (Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc LCID.O on Thursday reported March quarter production and delivery figures that were lower than the preceding December quarter.

The luxury electric car maker produced 2,314 vehicles and delivered 1,406 in the first quarter, lower than 3,493 vehicles produced and 1,932 delivered in the previous quarter.

Shares of the company fell 3% in after-market trade.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.