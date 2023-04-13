US Markets
Lucid's first-quarter vehicle production, deliveries fall sequentially

April 13, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc LCID.O on Thursday reported March quarter production and delivery figures that were lower than the preceding December quarter.

The luxury electric car maker produced 2,314 vehicles and delivered 1,406 in the first quarter, lower than 3,493 vehicles produced and 1,932 delivered in the previous quarter.

Shares of the company fell 3% in after-market trade.

