Lucid Will Unseat Tesla as the King of EVs 👑

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In this week’s episode, Aaron and I kick off with the hottest electric vehicle (EV) stock in the game – Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID).

If you only recently started listening to my podcast, you may not know that I’ve been bullish LCID stock for a while. There’s just so much to love about Lucid, including its Lucid Air Dream Edition — the first car with the talent, technology, resources, and experience to beat Tesla in the EV game. But what places Lucid stock among today’s long-term winners?

For starters, the best technology always wins out when it comes to tech megatrends. Sounds simple, but most folks seem to miss this. So, it’s no surprise that my bullishness on LCID is derived from its elite EV technology and talent. Its team comprises folks from the two best consumer hardware companies on Earth — Tesla and Apple. Headed up by the best of the best, Lucid is likely to hold its lead in the premium electric car space.

But Lucid stock isn’t the only company on my mind today… Aaron and I also talk about the top autonomous vehicle (AV) stocks to buy now.

With most folks driving non-autonomous electric vehicles, AVs are clearly behind in terms of adoption. However, the AV Revolution is still progressing nicely… Look no further than the delivery of goods – including the likes of Domino’s, 7-Eleven and Kroger orders – and even the delivery of people.

Yes, most autonomous vehicles today are in beta, but this shows that we’re very near the inflection point of AV tech.

For AVs to really take off, the underlying technology must be extremely robust. The best minds in the space believe this involves a three-pronged approach — camera, LiDAR, and radar. Since it’s a very complex and expensive technology, LiDAR is where the investment potential is. Which is why I believe one of the strongest plays for AVs lies with the leading LiDAR suppliers.

Watch our podcast now to hear my full analysis on Lucid, the Autonomous Vehicle Revolution, and more!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Lucid Will Unseat Tesla as the King of EVs 👑 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.