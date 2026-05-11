Lucid vs. Tesla: Early Stage Growth vs. Global Scale in Revenue

Key Points

Tesla generates a substantially larger amount of revenue than Lucid, establishing a clear lead in absolute financial scale.

Tesla maintained a relatively stable revenue range over the last eight quarters, whereas Lucid recorded a highly volatile quarter-over-quarter pattern.

Investors should closely monitor whether the revenue disparity between the two companies continues to persist or begins to meaningfully narrow.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

Lucid: High Volatility in Recent Revenue Trends

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) primarily designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, powertrains, and battery systems for consumers.

It entered a new leadership phase and expanded a commercial agreement, while recording approximately -364% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Tesla: Maintaining Massive Revenue Volume and Scale

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) primarily designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, alongside energy generation and storage systems.

It shifted its autonomous software to a monthly subscription format and launched a commercial trucking pilot, while generating approximately 2% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue refers to the standardized income-statement revenue line item from company filings, and it shows investors the total amount of money the business brings in before expenses are deducted.

Quarterly Revenue for Lucid and Tesla

Quarter (Period End) Lucid Revenue Tesla Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $200.6 million $25.5 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $200.0 million $25.2 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $234.5 million $25.7 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $235.0 million $19.3 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $259.4 million $22.5 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $336.6 million $28.1 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $522.7 million $24.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $282.5 million $22.4 billion

Foolish Take

The vast difference in revenue between the two EV maker is clear. Revenue isn’t profitability, but Tesla is the far leader here as well. Lucid is still in the early stages of growing its EV business, but it is facing major headwinds.

Demand has waned and overall EV sales growth rates have slowed. That has led to Lucid reporting increased losses and counting on its vast cash holdings to remain viable. That cash has mostly come from investments by its largest shareholder, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). Lucid’s current position is untenable, and it is counting on a vast increase in sales from its latest Gravity SUV offering and a new robotaxi partnership with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

Tesla stock also has many risks as it increasingly focuses on its own self-driving technology as well as energy storage products. Tesla’s scale gives it cash flow to invest in those newer product segments, however. It’s unlikely that Lucid will be “the next Tesla,” and there is real concern for its long-term survival. Tesla investors are counting on its technology advantages, and that’s where progress needs to be monitored.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.