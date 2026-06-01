Lucid vs. Rivian Automotive: Which EV Maker is Winning the Revenue Race?

Key Points

Rivian Automotive currently generates substantially higher revenue than Lucid.

In recent quarters, Rivian has maintained higher but fluctuating revenue, while Lucid experienced more steady quarter-over-quarter growth before a recent drop.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or begins to narrow in upcoming periods.

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Lucid: Scaling Production Amid Revenue Fluctuations

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) primarily generates revenue by designing, engineering, and manufacturing electric vehicles (E), powertrains, and battery systems for the consumer market.

It recently announced a leadership transition and secured approximately $1.05 billion through public offerings and private investments, while reporting about -364% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Rivian Automotive: Navigating Production Shifts and New Funding

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling electric pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial delivery vans directly to customers.

It recently announced pricing for upcoming vehicle models and unlocked $1 billion in funding from the Volkswagen Group (OTC:VWAGY), a long-standing partner. Rivian reported a negative net income margin of around 30% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income statement revenue line item, and it serves as the foundational indicator of how much money a company brings in before accounting for any expenses.

Quarterly Revenue for Lucid and Rivian Automotive

Quarter (Period End) Lucid Revenue Rivian Automotive Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $200.6 million $1.2 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $200.0 million $874.0 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $234.5 million $1.7 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $235.0 million $1.2 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $259.4 million $1.3 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $336.6 million $1.6 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $522.7 million $1.3 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $282.5 million $1.4 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 28, 2026.

Foolish Take

Rivian and Lucid are two of the most popular EV plays, but recent developments highlight how different the two companies are in terms of market scale, partnerships, and financials.

Lucid is heavily backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and has an agreement with Uber (NYSE:UBER) to sell at least 35,000 robotaxis built on the Lucid Gravity SUV platform. Yet, Lucid has struggled with execution for years and has not been able to scale production and deliveries as anticipated, which is why its revenues have been choppy, and losses continue to mount. However, with Silvio Napoli taking over as the CEO from June 1, investors believe Lucid will see better days ahead.

Rivian, however, is already in much better shape. It achieved its first full year of gross profit in 2025, marking a major milestone in company history. It generates well over $1 billion in revenue every quarter and is flush with cash. Rivian expects to deliver 62,000 to 67,000 EVs in 2026, reflecting nearly 50% growth over 2025.

Rivian has secured game-changing backing through a joint venture with Volkswagen, which has given it billions of dollars in cash to fund growth. Rivian also has a robotaxi agreement with Uber for 50,000 vehicles, with Uber investing over $1 billion in the EV maker to fund the development. Rivian’s revenue base is much larger than Lucid’s and fortified by commercial partnerships and software licensing, making it a clear winner in the EV top-line race.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.