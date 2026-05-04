Is Lucid Stock a Buy After a 10% Owner Scooped Up 55,000 Shares?

Key Points

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia acquired 55,000 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock on April 28, 2026.

The Series C shares are convertible, potentially exchangeable for 50,850,591 shares of Class A Common Stock.

The purchase was made by the Ayar Third Investment Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

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The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), a 10% owner of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), reported the purchase of 55,000 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock on April 28, 2026 through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ayar Third Investment Company, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares purchased 55,000 Class A Common Stock equivalent 50,850,591 shares

Key questions

How does this transaction impact PIF’s direct ownership of Lucid Group?

This transaction does not involve direct and indirect Class A Common Stock. However, the insider maintains indirect exposure via 55,000 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock, which are convertible into Class A shares.

This transaction does not involve direct and indirect Class A Common Stock. However, the insider maintains indirect exposure via 55,000 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock, which are convertible into Class A shares. What is the mechanism underlying this Class A Common Stock acquisition?

The purchase is derivative in nature, linked to Series C convertible preferred stock, with conversion rights that enable future exchange for an estimated 50,850,591 Class A Common shares.

The purchase is derivative in nature, linked to Series C convertible preferred stock, with conversion rights that enable future exchange for an estimated 50,850,591 Class A Common shares. Does this filing indicate a reduction or exit from Lucid Group?

No; despite zero direct Class A Common Stock holdings noted in the filing post-transaction, PIF continues to hold a sizable position in Series C Convertible Preferred shares, sustaining material exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 28, 2026) $5.87 Revenue (TTM) $1.35 billion Net income (TTM) ($3.68 billion) 1-year price change -74.15%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 28, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Lucid Group designs, engineers, and manufactures electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems, with a focus on luxury and high-performance segments.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of electric vehicles and related technologies, leveraging direct-to-consumer retail studios and an integrated supply chain.

The company targets premium automotive customers in the United States seeking advanced electric mobility solutions.

Lucid Group operates as a technology-driven automotive manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles and supporting systems. The company pursues a vertically integrated model to control product quality and accelerate innovation in the luxury EV market.

Its strategy emphasizes advanced engineering and direct engagement with premium customers to differentiate from traditional automakers and emerging EV competitors.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 28 purchase of Lucid Group Series C convertible preferred stock by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) is a noteworthy transaction. The stock can be converted into an estimated 50,850,591 Class A Common shares, a sizable position in Lucid. This suggests PIF sees upside potential in the EV automaker.

Perhaps PIF was drawn to Lucid because shares hover near their 52-week low of $5.62. After all, the stock’s high was $33.70, and that would represent a substantial return for PIF if Lucid can bounce back to that level.

The car manufacturer’s stock is down because of substantial losses. Its 12-month trailing net loss of $3.7 billion compared to sales of $1.4 billion shows the difficulties of trying to produce electric vehicles in a market dominated by gas-powered cars. The challenges are compounded by persistent inflation, which limits consumer appetite for pricey purchases such as Lucid’s luxury electric vehicle.

Lucid’s business position is precarious, making it a risky investment. Although its price-to-sales ratio of 1.5 is a low point for the past year, suggesting shares are valued very cheaply, the high risk of the company going out of business means investors should hold off buying until Lucid shows its business can bounce back.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.