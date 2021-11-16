Lucid Stock: Driving Past Roadblocks

Shares of the luxury EV maker Lucid Group (LCID) have changed course. Notably, Lucid stock gained 99% in the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq composite index significantly.

What Changed?

The positive announcement by the management on production and deliveries has driven its stock higher. Earlier, Lucid announced that it began production of Lucid Air at its advanced manufacturing plant in Arizona. Later, Lucid announced that it would start customer deliveries of its Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air on October 30.

Investors cheered these developments as reflected through the TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool. It’s interesting to note that investors who hold portfolios on TipRanks currently have a Very Positive outlook on Lucid stock as about 12.9% of these investors increased their exposure in the last 30 days.

Cheering bulls, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson provided further visibility on deliveries. During the Q3 conference call, Rawlinson said that the company started delivering vehicles on October 30.

He added that “these preceded an increasing number of deliveries nationwide slated for this month and next, including more than two dozen deliveries to paying customers that occurred just this past weekend.”

Rawlinson stated that the company would provide a full report on customer deliveries during the Q4 conference call.

Now What?

Customers’ interest in the Lucid brand has increased, reflected through the acceleration in reservations. Lucid announced that customer reservations rose to 13,000 in Q3, translating into an order book of over $1.3 billion.

Lucid fortified its balance sheet and ended Q3 with $4.8 billion in cash. The company’s strong balance sheet will help ramp up production. Further, it plans to expand its global footprint and expects to enter Europe and the Middle East in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

While tides are turning for Lucid, Wall Street maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. On TipRanks, LCID sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating based two Buys and one Sell.

Moreover, LCID scores a Perfect 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying it will likely outperform the market.

The average Lucid Group price target of $43 implies 4.2% downside potential to current levels.

