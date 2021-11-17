Lucid, Rivian shares take a breather after frenzied EV rally

By Medha Singh

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of some high-flying electric vehicle makers retreated on Wednesday, putting brakes on a euphoric rally that has seen them surpass legacy automakers such as General Motors in market capitalization despite questions about their business models.

Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc LCID.O, the most heavily traded U.S. stock on Wednesday, fell 2%, while Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O dropped 14%, for the first time since its blockbuster market debut last week made the company the second-most valuable U.S. automaker.

Lucid's market value eclipsed that of Ford F.N on Tuesday after the company said it is confident of producing 20,000 of its upcoming Lucid Air sedans in 2022.

Analysts said Rivian's RIVN.O stunning show in its initial public offering lifted demand for other EV stocks. They added that a pullback in Tesla's stock TSLA.O after chief Elon Musk offloaded his stake worth billions of dollars also spurred appetite for others in the sector.

Tesla shares gained 1.1%, rising for a second day, as investors appeared to take in stride news of Musk selling another $973 million in stock to pay taxes after exercising options.

Electric pickup truck maker Canoo GOEV.O surged 10.9% to hit over a five-month high after the company said it would start U.S. production in the final quarter of 2022, sooner than previously announced 2023.

Lucid, Tesla and Rivian were among the top-most discussed stocks on investor-focused website stocktwits.com, signaling interest from small-time investors.

"What you're seeing is these unbelievable valuations when you don't have any profitability," said Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at wealth management firm Homrich Berg.

"You have to be careful here because oftentimes when valuations really are stretched and have no basis, that's going to end badly."

Three of the most valuable U.S. carmakers are EVs now Three of the most valuable U.S. carmakers are EVs nowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30vfPbv

