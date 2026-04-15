Lucid Receives New Funding From Uber & PIF to Strengthen Capital Base

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID announced an expansion of its partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, along with new investments, to support its financial position. Uber increased its commitment to purchase at least 35,000 vehicles for its robotaxi program and added $200 million in funding, taking its total investment in Lucid to $500 million.

Ayar Third Investment Company, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), also committed $550 million, further strengthening Lucid’s capital base.

The agreement builds on the partnership between Lucid, Uber and Nuro, announced in July 2025. The companies are preparing to launch a robotaxi service, with initial operations planned in the San Francisco Bay Area. Autonomous testing began in December 2025 under Nuro, while Lucid completed delivery of test vehicles in February 2026, with a commercial launch expected later this year.

Per Marc Winterhoff, interim CEO at Lucid, its upcoming midsize platform is intended to enable autonomous mobility at scale. The vehicles are expected to offer comparable range with smaller battery packs, while improving interior space, comfort and charging speed. The platform emphasizes cost efficiency, manufacturing simplicity and a tech-focused user experience.

Midsize models are expected to start below $50,000 and cater to both consumer and enterprise use.

In separate news, Lucid has named Silvio Napoli as its next CEO, replacing interim CEO Marc Winterhoff, who will return to his role as chief operating officer. Napoli had previously led Schindler Group and is expected to assume the role after securing the right to work in the United States.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LCID stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY and Magna International MGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 95 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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